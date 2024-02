Other candidates have until August 19 to file for the election, and the election will occur on November 5. Currently Marco Contreras, Renard Johnson, and Cassandra Hernandez are also set to run for the position.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Steven Winters announced his bid for El Paso Mayor at the Red Door Awards Dinner on February 16.

