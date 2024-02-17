Family of drunk driving victim asks El Pasoans to stop drinking and driving

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Anahi Leanos died just one day before her 18th birthday. She was killed by an alleged drunk driver.

Now, Leanos's family is asking El Pasoans not to drink and drive, saying it's far to common.

"I've seen so much drinking and driving. It hasn't stopped. We're here, and they don't realize the pain," Leanos's aunt, Blanca, said.

ABC-7 witnessed that pain at a memorial held for Leanos Saturday. The family invited our crews to the memorial, saying continuing to talk about the consequences of drunk driving, and seeking justice, is vital.

"The laws are too lenient," said Anahi's father, Juan Carlos Leanos.

Anahi's brother, Juan Leanos, added, they're concerned the consequences for the man that killed his sister will not be too serious, since it is his first offense.

According to the El Paso Police Department, Anahi Leanos was waiting on the side of the road after her car broke down. Police said it was then that 18-year-old Ruger Garrett Clark crashed into the back of the stalled vehicle at high speed. Clark is being charged with Intoxication Manslaughter and Collision involving death.

"We just hope it's not a slap on the wrist," said Juan Leanos.