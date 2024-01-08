Family fundraising after 17-year-old girl killed by alleged drunk driver

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Through a GoFundMe account, the family of 17-year-old Anahi Karla Leanos is raising money to help cover Leanos' funeral expenses.

According to the El Paso Police Department, Leanos pulled over on the left emergency lane on Loop 375 at Mile Marker 56 after her car broke down. While waiting for assistance, police say 18-year-old Ruger Garrett Clark crashed his truck into Leanos' stalled vehicle at a high speed.

Courtesy: El Paso Police Department

Family members described Leanos as a "loving person that got taken away from us way too soon" and added the unexpected death of a child is unfathomable.

The fundraising account stated the family was not prepared for the high cost of the funeral and are reaching out to the community for help.