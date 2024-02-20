EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person is in the hospital after an Officer involved shooting in west El Paso.

It happened on the 7200 block of Royal Arms Dr. on Tuesday morning.

Police were responding to a trespassing call involving two 20-year-old suspects, says Det. Judy Oviedo.

We do know one person is in the hospital with serious injuries, according to Fire Dispatch.

The second suspect is currently in police custody.

Oviedo says the area is expected to be closed off for four-to-six hours.

This is a developing story.