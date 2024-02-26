Skip to Content
ABC-7 Xtra: Democratic candidates share concerns in the nomination race for El Paso County Sheriff

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- This Sunday's edition of ABC-7 Xtra, four candidates running to be the nominee shared their concerns under staffing, face-to-face inmate checks and safety concerns.

The candidates include, Raul Mendiola, Robert "Robby" Flores, Ryan Urrutia, Michael Gonzales and Oscar Ugarte.

Minerva Torres Shelton is the only republican candidate and runs unopposed.

Oscar Urgarte was unable to attend Sunday's debate.

Jennifer Mendoza

Jennifer Mendoza is the Executive Producer for Good Morning El Paso.

