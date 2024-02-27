Skip to Content
EPCC receives $100,000 grant from Texas Mutual Insurance to fund Risk Management Institute

Published 5:35 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Mutual Insurance Company is awarding a $100,000 grant to El Paso Community College to continue funding the Risk Management Institute, which provides workplace safety courses for community employers, workers and the general public.

The presentation was held Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at the El Paso Community College, ASC Building B Foyer located at 9050 Viscount Blvd. This is the tenth consecutive year that Texas Mutual has given a $100,000 grant to the college to support the risk management program.

