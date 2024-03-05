Skip to Content
One man is dead in an Upper Valley shooting, closing down Doniphan Dr.

KVIA
By
Updated
4:19 AM
3:37 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in El Paso's Upper Valley early Tuesday morning.

According to El Paso Police, an officer fired his gun while tracking a subject. The encounter ended at 5830 Doniphan Dr. not far from Redd Rd. 

Several law enforcement agencies are investigating the shooting.

Crimes Against Persons has been called out to the scene.

The shooting has closed all east and westbound lanes on Doniphan Dr.

ABC-7 is working to get more information.

Isabel Garcia

