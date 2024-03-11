One person hit by a vehicle in Sunland Park

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Sunland Park Fire Department responded to a person hit by a vehicle Monday. The department said it happened on Racetrack Drive between McNutt Road and Futurity Drive, around 9:15 p.m.

@SunlandParkFire on scene of a pedestrian accident on Racetrack Dr between McNutt Rd and Futurity Dr.



Racetrack Dr. will remain closed for several hours. Please avoid the area. Under investigation by Law enforcement.



Time out: 9:17 pm. pic.twitter.com/C4h29kGeUB — SunlandParkFire (@SunlandParkFire) March 12, 2024

An ABC-7 crew was on the scene, and witnessed a person laying on the road as police and fire closed off the area. Our crew also saw a black pick-up truck with damage to its front passenger side.

SPFD said Racetrack Drive will be closed for several hours. They are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Officers on the scene told us New Mexico State Police is investigating. We will update you on air and online with any developments.