2-year-old El Paso boy taken by his father, police say

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police are asking for your help in locating a 2-year-old who was taken by his father, according to police.

Miguel Angel Montoya is wanted on one felony criminal warrant for domestic violence. Police say that during an offense he pulled out a weapon and fled the scene with his 2-year-old son, Kenji Adonis Montoya.

Montoya is said to have fled in a grey 2020 Dodge Journey SUV with the license plate number TKR0213.

Kenji was last seen wearing a Spider-Man long sleeve shirt and jeans. He is 2.5 ft. with brown hair and brown eyes.

Montoya was last seen wearing a leather jacket, black dragon Z hat, blue shirt. He is 5'6", 130 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say the situation is urgent and poses a serious risk to Kenji Montoya's safety.

If you have any information about their whereabouts of the Kenji or Montoya, you are asked to call 911.

If you would like to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers of El Paso 915-566-8477.