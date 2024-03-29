City of El Paso invites community to take part in Easter Egg-Stravaganza Carnivals

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso is inviting the public to take part in their Easter Egg-Stravaganza happening at several recreation centers.

The event is being organized by the Parks and Recreation Department, the carnivals are free for families.

Some of the activities include, jumping balloons, games and arts and crafts for children.

Friday, March 29, Noon to 3 p.m.

· Armijo Recreation Center, 700 E. 7th Ave.

· Chihuahuita Community Center, 417 Charles Rd.

· Mountain View Park/Rae Gilmore Recreation Center, 8501 Diana Dr.

· San Juan Recreation Center, 701 N. Glenwood St.

Friday, March 29, 4 to 7 p.m.

· Seville Recreation Center, 6700 Sambrano Ave.

Saturday, March 30, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

· Chamizal Community Center, 2119 Cypress Ave.

· Don Haskins Recreation Center, 7400 High Ridge Dr.

· Galatzan Recreation Center, 650 Wallenberg Dr.

· Gary Del Palacio Recreation Center, 3001 Parkwood Dr.

· Marty Robbins Recreation Center, 11620 Vista Del Sol Dr.

· Nolan Richardson Recreation Center, 4435 Maxwell Ave.

· Officer David Ortiz Recreation Center, 563 N. Carolina Dr.

· Pat O’Rourke Recreation Center, 901 N. Virginia St.

· Pavo Real Recreation Center, 9301 Alameda Ave.

· Sylvia A. Carreon Community Center, 701 Lomita Dr.

· The Beast Urban Park, 13501 Jason Crandall Dr.

· Valle Bajo Recreation Center, 7380 Alameda Ave.

· Wayne Thornton Community Center at Grandview, 3134 Jefferson Ave.