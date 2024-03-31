Skip to Content
El Paso Easter plans blown away by wind

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Many El Pasoans had to cut their Easter celebrations short Sunday, after the wind picked up in the afternoon.

Hundreds gathered at Memorial Park Sunday morning into the afternoon, but quickly dispersed when the winds began blowing away their belongings. Some El Pasoans told ABC-7 they would rather stay safe than continue celebrating.

Tune into ABC-7 at 10 Weekend Sunday night to learn how those who celebrate Easter were impacted, and for safety tips for windy days.

Kerry Mannix

