El Paso electric outage map experiencing glitch, says spokesperson

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- CORRECTION: Glitch on El Paso Electric website showed more than 900 customers without power Tuesday morning.

El Paso Electric spokesperson Karmen Mayorga told ABC-7 their website is experiencing issues which is showing previous dates with outages.

ABC-7 viewers did email us, letting us know they did not have electricity in far east El Paso.

Mayorga told ABC-7 El Paso Electric crews are working to restore power to 50 customers in Clint.