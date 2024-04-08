City of El Paso recognizes High School Seniors joining United States Armed Forces

El Paso, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso is inviting the community to attend regional leaders to recognize area high school seniors who have enlisted in the United States Armed Services. It will happen Wednesday, April 17 at 6 p.m. in a Facebook Live celebration called Our Community Salutes.

“This event is a wonderful opportunity for our community to commend the young men and women who have made the selfless and brave decision to put their country first,” said the City of El Paso’s Chief Military Officer Paul Albright. “Our Community Salutes also pays tribute to the parents and guardians who are saying goodbye for now to their child and loved ones before they embark on a new journey.” To watch the ceremony click on the Facebook event link here.