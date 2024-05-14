Man gets over 3 years in prison for posting video threatening school shooting in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A man who posted a Snapchat video last year threatening to shoot up a New Hampshire high school has been sentenced to a little over three years in prison. Twenty-six-year-old Kyle Hendrickson had pleaded guilty to charges of interstate threatening communications and possessing a firearm in a school zone. In a video posted last year, he was in a vehicle with a gun outside of Portsmouth High School, saying he was going to “shoot up the school.” The school district was closed for the day as a precaution. Hendrickson offered his “deepest apologies” in federal court Tuesday to the school district, students and parents. He said it was never his intention to hurt anyone.

