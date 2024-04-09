Skip to Content
El Paso Seniors Invited to take part in free Stress Awareness event

April 9
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Seniors in the El Paso community are invited to a free Stress Awareness event hosted by Molina Healthcare of Texas.

It will happen Tuesday, April 9th at Oz Glaze Senior Center located at 13969 Veny Webb St.

The event is free and will have glucose and blood pressure checks, as well as, a yoga class that will be followed by a tea tasting.

Molina officials say information and resources on how to reduce stress and sustain a healthy lifestyle.

Jennifer Mendoza

Jennifer Mendoza is the Executive Producer for Good Morning El Paso.

