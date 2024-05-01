NMSU students begin camping on campus grounds in support of Palestine, demanding university to take action

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Over a dozen students were seen camping on the New Mexico State University campus Tuesday, as a part of a larger movement across the U.S. in support of Palestine. It was the second consecutive day the encampment was active on the NMSU campus.

One of the students participating in the encampment told ABC-7 the group has several demands of the university.

First, students said they want NMSU to disclose a list of all the investments it has. If that list is released, the group then wants the institution to stop investing in companies "shown to be collaborating with Israel."

The students are also demanding that the university issues a statement calling for an immediate ceasefire.

ABC-7 reached out to officials at NMSU for comment. A spokesperson provided this statement:

"New Mexico State University does not have any official statements on this protest. The individuals who are gathered at the event are exercising their First Amendment Rights. We know our colleagues at universities around the country are experiencing similar situations. We believe in protecting our students’ freedom of expression while ensuring their safety and access to education."

This comes as larger protests at universities across the nation have spurred controversy, with many pointing to violence being a major concern.

ABC-7 asked one of the students at the encampment -- who did not want to share his name -- whether he condones violence from either side of this issue.

"That's really hard for me to say, because violence in response to violence is not inherently wrong. Whenever you are defending yourself against an oppressor, that's a time when, you know, sometimes you have no other choice. At our camp, we have policies in case violence does occur, and so we don't want that to happen," the student said in part.

Students at the encampment said they plan to continue camping out in the coming days. ABC-7 will bring you any updates on air, online, and on the KVIA News App.