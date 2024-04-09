For Borderland seniors stressed out, local groups are here to help

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Seniors in the El Paso community are invited to a free Stress Awareness event, hosted by Molina Healthcare of Texas, serving Medicaid, CHIP, Medicare and Health Insurance Exchange populations.

It will happen Tuesday, April 9th, at Oz Glaze Senior Center located at 13969 Veny Webb St., Horizon City from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event is free and will have glucose and blood pressure checks, as well as, a yoga class that will be followed by a tea tasting.

Molina officials say information and resources on how to reduce stress and sustain a healthy lifestyle will be available.

ABC-7's Mental Health Correspondent, Avery Martinez, will be live from the event during ABC-7 at noon.

Avery Martinez covers mental health in the Borderland as part of ABC-7’s Be Mindful initiative. He is also a Report for America corps member. RFA places talented, emerging journalists in newsrooms like ABC-7’s to report on under-covered issues and communities. Report for America is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, an award-winning nonprofit journalism organization dedicated to rebuilding journalism from the ground up.