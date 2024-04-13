El Paso Community Foundation Jewel Box Series to welcome ‘The Scarecrow’ play

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 'The Scarecrow,' described as a different take on the lore of The Wizard of Oz, is the next show in the El Paso Community Foundation Jewel Box Series at the Philanthropy Theatre.

The production by KESSTO Kreatures features music and puppetry.

It will begin Sunday, April 14 at 2:30 p.m. at the Philanthropy Theatre in the Plaza Theatre Performing Arts Centre.

According to the news release, the play follows the journey of the Scarecrow down the Yellow Brick Road to rediscover the life he led before he became a scarecrow — and the lynching that ended it.

It states the play aims to captivate audiences, provoke thought, and inspire change by exploring the connections between Oz and the United States of the early 1900s.

General admission tickets are $15 at the Plaza Theatre Box Office, and $15 plus service charges at Ticketmaster.