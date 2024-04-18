U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrest man wanted for murder at border and seize drugs

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a man wanted for murder in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas area at the Zaragoza Port of Entry in El Paso.

21-year-old Maximiliano Sandoval Muniz was arrested by El Paso area CBP officers on April 8th in the pedestrian lanes of the bridge. Muniz was taken into custody by El Paso Police and is expected to be extradited back to Fort Worth, Texas.

U.S. CBP officers of the El Paso also say they had a busy week last week, including performing 24 drug seizures and apprehending 25 individuals.

CBP officers seized 153 grams of fentanyl from a 45-year-old U.S. woman at the pedestrian lanes on April 11th at the Bridge of the Americas.

CBP officers seized more than 22 pounds of methamphetamine from the car of a 26-year-old Mexican woman at the Paso Del Norte Bridge on April 13th.

Two hanguns and nearly 3,000 rounds of ammunition were seized from a 39-year-old Mexican Woman at the Bridge of the Americas on April 12th.

Those arrested by CBP officers were turned over to federal and state authorities for prosection.