El Paso Police search for man accused of shooting another man outside convenience store

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police said an unidentified man shot and wounded another person at a Circle K in East El Paso Monday. Authorities are now searching for the suspect.

Police said a couple was getting gas at the convenience store around 9:45 p.m. when the suspect got upset and stared at them. Within moments, the suspect parked behind the couple and fired a handgun at them. The back window of the couple's car was hit, and the man inside the car was wounded. Police did not confirm the condition of that man.

According to officials, the suspect is a Hispanic man with a thin to medium build, has a light complexion, and appears to be in his early 20s.

At the time of the shooting, he was wearing a red tie-dye shirt with a white logo on the back that had red lettering, black sweatpants, and white athletic shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS) or online at www.cselpaso.org. All tips are anonymous, and any tips leading to an arrest could qualify for a cash reward.