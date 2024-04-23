TxDOT reminds drivers to “Move Over or Slow Down”

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As part of TxDot's ongoing "Be Safe. Drive Smart" campaign, the organization is reminding drivers to "Move Over or Slow Down" when encountering road workers or working vehicles.

The state’s Move Over or Slow Down law requires drivers to move over—putting a lane between them and roadside workers—or reduce their speed to 20 mph below the posted speed limit when passing law enforcement, tow trucks, utility vehicles, emergency responders and TxDOT vehicles stopped with activated overhead lights on the side of the road.

Changes to the Move Over or Slow Down law went into effect on Sept. 1, 2023, and impose heftier penalties for violations, including fines of up to $1,250 for a first offense. Stricter penalties for drivers who cause serious injuries by failing to follow these rules now include possible jail time and a fine of up to $4,000.