Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces for the week of May 6 to 10

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso, to Southern New Mexico there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's and Las Cruces road closures May 6 to May 10.

WEST AREA OFFICE CLOSURES

I-10 Mill & Inlay Project

Monday, May 6 – Wednesday, May 8

7:30 PM to 6 AM (NIGHT)

Full I-10 West closure at Sunland Park Dr

Detour using CD lanes at exit 13 toward Sunland Park Dr / Resler Drive

Thursday, May 9

7:30 PM to 6 AM (NIGHT)

Full I-10 East closure at Mesa St, Mesa St on-ramp will be closed

Detour using CD lanes at exit 13 toward Paisano Dr/Sunland Park Dr.

Crews will be milling and paving

North Mesa Street Rehabilitation Project

Sunday, May 5

8 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

Mesa northbound between Resler and Colony Cove alternate lane closures

Monday, May 6 through Friday, May 10

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

Mesa north- and southbound between Resler and Colony Cove alternate lane closures

Monday, May 6

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Night)

Mesa north- and southbound at Resler intersection inside lane closures

No through traffic on Resler at the Mesa/Resler intersection, but right turns are allowed

Tuesday, May 7

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Night)

Mesa north- and southbound at Resler intersection outside lane closures

No through traffic or right turns on Resler or Mesa at the intersection.

Wednesday, May 8

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Night)

Mesa north- and southbound at Resler intersection alternate lane closures

No through traffic or right turns on Resler or Mesa at the intersection.

Crews will be milling and repaving.

North Mesa Street Lighting Improvement Project

Monday, May 6 through Friday, May 10

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Mesa north- and southbound between Sun Bowl/Mesita and Sunland Park alternate lane closures

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, pouring drill shaft foundations, potholing, and installing new lighting poles.

I-10 Widening West

Monday, May 6, through Saturday, May 11

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 East and West will be intermittently reduced to one lane between Vinton Road and Transmountain Road.

Crews will be placing bridge beams.

The following closures and detours will continue until further notice:

South Desert Boulevard is closed to all traffic south of Spur 37 (Vinton Road).

I-10 West is reduced to one lane from Redd Road to north of Transmountain Road.

The onramp from South Desert Boulevard to I-10 East at Redd Road is closed.

Traffic Signal Improvements

Monday, April 29 through Friday, May 3

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Mesa north- and southbound at Resler intersection right lane closed

· Mesa north- and southbound at Camille intersection right lane closed

· Montana east- and westbound at McRae intersection right lane closed

Crews will be working on intersection improvements.

Monday, May 6 through Friday, May 10

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Gateway East- and West at Paisano intersection alternate lane closures

North Lee Trevino between Trawood and Montwood alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on traffic signal improvements.

Monday, May 6 through Friday, May 10

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa east- and westbound at Belvidere intersection alternate lane closures

Alameda north- and southbound at Delta intersection alternate lane closures

Crews will be potholing and boring to line locate.

Guardrail Repair

Sunday, May 5

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Mesa Park and Sunland Park right lane and exit ramp closed at Sunland Park

Monday, May 6

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 eastbound between Tom Mays Park and Main Gap right lane closed

Tuesday, May 7

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Franklin and Dallas right lane and on-ramp closed at Franklin

Crews will be working on guardrail repairs.

Wednesday, May 8

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 southbound between Ellerthorpe and Fred Wilson right lane closed

Spur 37 between Quejette to Vinton bridge right lane closed

Thursday, May 9

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

McCombs northbound between Sarah Anne and Dalhart right lane closed

Crews will be repairing guardrail.

Spall Repair

Monday, May 6 through Thursday, May 9

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

I-10 eastbound between Raynolds and Airway alternate lane closures

Crews will be repairing spall.

Crews will be working on concrete repairs.

Green Ribbon Project

Monday, May 6 through Friday, May 10

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Alameda east- and westbound between Loop 375 and Rio Vista left lane closed

Crews will be installing new landscape.

Maintenance

Sunday, May 5

5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

I-10 West between Hawkins and Airways three left lanes closed

Hawkins entrance ramp to I-10 West closed

Crews will be working on bridge repairs.

Monday, May 6 through Friday, May 10

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

US-54 South between Ellerthorpe and Fred Wilson alternate lane closures

Ellerthorpe entrance ramp to US-54 South closed

Fred Wilson exit closed

Crews will be working on bridge repairs.

Gateway East- and West between Piedras and Viscount alternate lane closures

Crews will be cleaning.

I-10 West at Airways exit ramp closed

Crew will be installing signs.

EAST AREA OFFICE CLOSURES

Loop 375 Widening Project

Continuous closure from 5:00 a.m. Saturday, May 04 through 5:00 a.m. Monday, May 06

Loop 375 northbound main lane closure between Yarbrough Boulevard and Pan American Road Overpass, traffic detour at Yarbrough Boulevard, northbound exit ramp

Loop 375 southbound main lane closure between Pan American entrance ramp and Zaragoza Road (P.O.E.), traffic detour at Zaragoza Road

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound Zaragoza Road exit ramp

Americas Avenue (frontage road) southbound Zaragoza Road entrance ramp

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound Pan American exit ramp

Americas Avenue (frontage road) southbound Pan America entrance ramp

Crews will be performing a traffic switch-over/construction detour with expected 48-hour closure.

Monday, May 06 through Thursday, May 09

Nightly, from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Loop 375 south- and northbound main lane closure between North Loop Overpass and Zaragoza (P.O.E) Overpass

Zaragoza, Pan American and South Americas Truck (P.O.E), alternating complete closures

Crews will be working on installing bridge structures, and concrete barriers.

Monday, May 06 through Friday, May 10

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Loop 375 south- and northbound alternating left lane closure between, Socorro Overpass and Zaragoza Overpass

Americas Avenue (frontage road) south- and northbound Zaragoza and South Americas Underpass, north to south and south to north turnarounds

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound between Ivey Road and North Loop Road right lane

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound between South Americas Road (Truck P.O.E.) and Southside Road, right lane

Crews will be working on removing bridge accessories, installing sidewalk, installing new drainage, and truck access.

Montana Frontage Road Project

Monday, May 06 through Saturday, June 01

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) eastbound frontage road left lane closure between Dominican Street to Leticia Street

Crews will be exporting material.

Monday, May 06 through Saturday, May 11

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) westbound frontage road closure from the ICE building to Global Reach Drive

Crews will be removing concrete barrier.

Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening

Monday, May 01 through Friday, May 31

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (SL 375) north- and southbound left inside lane closure between Montana Avenue and Spur 601

Crews will be hauling out material in and out of the median.

Continuous closure until further notice

Purple Heart Highway north- and southbound shoulder closures from Montana Avenue to Spur 601.

Crews will be widening main lanes and constructing north- and southbound frontage road.

Paved Shoulders Project

Monday, May 06 through Friday, May 10

Daily from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Alameda Avenue (SH 20) east- and westbound one lane closures between Acala Road and Spur 148 with pilot car

Crews will be working on installation of quadgard crash cushion installation.

Median Concrete Barrier Project

Monday, May 06 through Friday May 10

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

US 62/180 northbound and southbound left lane closures from RM 124 to RM 126

Crews will be working on installing illumination.

Darrington Road Safety Lighting Project

Monday, May 06 through Friday, May 10

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Darrington Road north- and southbound alternating right lane closure between Alberton Street and LTV Road

Crews will be installing conduit, drilling light pole foundation, and setting light poles.

CONTINUOUS CLOSURES

ADA Improvements Project

Friday, August 25 until further notice

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Alameda Avenue (SH 20) east- and westbound alternating lane closures from Americas Highway (SL 375) to Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281)

Crews will be removing sidewalks and ramps for ADA improvements.

Horizon (FM1281)/Darrington Reconstruction Project

Monday, March 25 until further notice

Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) westbound shoulder closures from Torrey Pines to Desert Mesa Drive

Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) from Torrey Pines to Desert Mesa Drive hike/bike trail will be closed indefinitely

Driveways on Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) will be closed indefinitely, detour at Rodman Street. The driveways closed will be the entrance to Starbucks and Tacos El Charly

Driveways on Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) to townhomes, and commercial centers will have access in halves as they are placed back

Crews will be clearing landscape, reconstructing driveways, installing storm sewer lines, and begin excavation for ponding areas.

Median Concrete Barrier Project

Continuous closure until further notice

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) east and westbound complete left lane closure between RM 124 and RM 126 (Guadalupe Peak)

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas

Closure is necessary for installation of median concrete barrier.

RM 652 Full Depth Rehabilitation Project

Continuous closure until further notice

RM 652 east and westbound alternating lane closure 8.36 miles east of FM 3541 to Reeves County Line

Continuous two-way traffic, one-lane work zone requiring traffic to be alternating onto one lane and controlled by Temporary Traffic Signals with a 13-foot lane width restriction

Closure is necessary for the construction of new roadway consisting of full depth rehabilitation.

Alameda Avenue (SH 20) Paved Shoulders and Improvements Project

Monday, March 04 until further notice

Daily from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm

Alameda Avenue (SH 20) east and westbound alternating lane closure between Forth Hancock to McNary

Crews will be working on milling operations.

RM 652 Full Widening Project

Monday, March 11 until further notice

RM 652 westbound lanes reduces to one lane two-way traffic from FM 3541 to Kimble Draw Bridge

Closure is necessary for the reconstruction of the roadway.