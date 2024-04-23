‘We’re here to help’ – Canutillo ISD’s support workers focus on student mental health

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — School employees -- be they teachers or staff -- often work long after the last bell has run. In Canutillo Independent School District, their school support workers are sometimes working before the day has started and after.

One of their programs focuses on student health -- both physical and mental. The license master social workers at the district are constantly working with students and their families to help them be successful in class.

They help students with mental health challenges navigate their way through changing grades, and also helping families find items they need for class. Whether in counseling or in outreach services, the staff of Canutillo ISD is constantly working with each other to provide support.

Avery Martinez covers mental health in the Borderland as part of ABC-7’s Be Mindful initiative. He is also a Report for America corps member. RFA places talented, emerging journalists in newsrooms like ABC-7’s to report on under-covered issues and communities. Report for America is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, an award-winning nonprofit journalism organization dedicated to rebuilding journalism from the ground up.