Veterans who served in Korea, Vietnam to be welcomed home at El Paso International Airport

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 30 Veterans who served in the Korean and Vietnam Wars are receiving the welcome home they didn't get years ago Saturday, and Borderland residents are invited to join in honoring them.

For years, the Honor Flight of Southern New Mexico and El Paso has been sending our nation's heroes from the Borderland to Washington D.C. While there, the Veterans visit monuments built in honor of those who served.

After the trip, the Veterans are flown back home, where they receive a hero's welcome.

If you'd like to join in welcoming this year's group home, you can attend the event at the El Paso International Airport at 3:30 p.m.

