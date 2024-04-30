Skip to Content
Mexican singer Yuri shares the stage with Franklin High School’s mariachi band

today at 8:26 AM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Franklin High School's mariachi band took the stage over the weekend to play along side Mexican singer Yuri.

The songstress played at the El Paso County Coliseum on Saturday, April 27 as a part of her Eurofia U.S. Tour.

The high school's mariachi band is coming off a successful performance at the 2024 UIL State Mariachi Festival, where they got the top honor, according to El Paso I.S.D officials.

They also received a "Superior" rating and a first division trophy.

