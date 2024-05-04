Emergence Health Network kicks off Mental Health Awareness Month at the El Paso Zoo

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and El Paso's Emergence Health Network (EHN) will be hosting educational events throughout the month to celebrate. They kicked things off Saturday at the El Paso Zoo.

"Any time you can, get out with the family. That's going to help with mental health, get out in the sunshine, just enjoying the outdoors," said Noreen Jaramillo, the Director of Communications for EHN.

But Jaramillo said more than that, they want to open up conversations about mental health and wellness.

"We also want our community to use this opportunity to spark up that conversation within their family about, 'How are you doing? I noticed that maybe seem a little sad or maybe you don't want to go out with your friends,' have that conversation," she said. "It's about awareness. And the first step to mental health awareness is sparking that conversation."

ABC-7 has also been working to open up those types of conversations. Last year, we launched our mental health campaign, "Be Mindful." We asked parents at Saturday's event what that means to them.

"Be mindful to me means be mindful of maybe your mental health, your physical health, and try to do things so that you are mentally and physically healthy," said Maya Mwanza.

“Being mindful of how you feel, and like, how others feel, as well," said Austin Bajc.

But bringing up or having those conversations can be difficult for some. Several El Pasoans gave tips on how to combat the stigma surrounding mental health.

“Letting people know that it's not a shameful thing. It's something that needs to be talked about and to be dealt with, if anyone in your family or friends has a mental disorder," said Mwanza.

"Just getting out more publicly and talking about how it's an illness and not like there's something wrong with you," said Bajc and his wife, Jacqueline.

If you or someone you know is in need of help and looking for resources, click here and scroll to the bottom of the screen.