Military bus and van crash, several people injured and taken to area hospitals

EL PASO, TEXAS (KVIA) - El Paso Police are investigating a crash between a military bus and a van at the New Mexico State line and U.S. 54 Sunday evening.

It happened about 6:30 p.m. and all lanes of traffic were closed according to posts by police and TxDOT.

Special Traffic Investigators are at the scene to determine what caused the crash.

Police say six people received serious injuries.

Drivers are being diverted from Gateway North to Stan Roberts.