Homebuilders to pay more to extend water service in some new El Paso neighborhoods

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Developers and home buyers in some parts of the city can now expect to pay slightly more for new homes or businesses.

It comes after El Paso City Council approved an increase in impact fees by 28% Tuesday.

Water impact fees are charged to builders when they request a new water meter for development projects in the outer areas of the city. Officials said the cost is typically passed down to the homebuyer.

Currently, fees for water and wastewater in the northeast are at $1,469. With this 28 percent increase, that number will increase by about $411.

In west El Paso, fees are at $1,586, that number will increase by about $444. Finally, in east El Paso current impact fees are $1,617, that will go up by about $452.

According to John Balliew, President of El Paso Water, the increase will be seen by pennies every month on your water bill.

El Paso Water said these fees have remained unchanged since 2009, despite rising construction costs.

“It’s a difficult decision, there’s a lot of information that comes out, a lot of conflicting information," said Balliew. "It was a very hard fought decision to get to this point and we appreciate councils time and effort.”