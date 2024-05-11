Community invited to “Stamp Out Hunger” with Food Drive Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) is encouraging the community to join in it's annual "Stamp Out Hunger" event.

Saturday, May 11, letter carriers from coast to coast will embark on their routes to collect donations of non-perishable food items to support local food pantries, according to NALU.

This marks the 32nd anniversary of the food drive.

Residents are encouraged to participate in the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive by leaving their donations of non-perishable food items in a bag near their mailbox on May 11th.

The NALC is also seeking volunteers to assist in collecting and sorting donated items at post offices. Volunteers can sign up here.