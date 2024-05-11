UTEP holds 2024 Spring commencement this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- UTEP graduation ceremonies will be taking place this weekend at the Don Haskins center.

Two commencements are taking place Saturday, the first is at 1 pm, and the second is at 6 pm.

On Sunday, there'll also be two ceremonies happening at 1 pm and 6 pm.

The Don Haskins center has a clear bag policy in place.

2024 Spring Commencement Ceremonies:

Saturday, May 11, 2024

1 p.m.: College of Liberal Arts

6 p.m.: College of Education and College of Engineering

Sunday, May 12, 2024

1 p.m.: College of Health Sciences and College of Nursing

6 p.m.: College of Science, Woody L. Hunt College of Business and School of Pharmacy

Admission tickets are not required. Entrance into the arena is allowed one hour before each ceremony. All four Commencements will be livestreamed here.