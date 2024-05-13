EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- FBI El Paso Field Office is commemorating National Police Week by honoring the fallen and recognizing the service and sacrifice made by all law enforcement personnel and their families. Among the fallen the FBI El Paso Field Office remembers are 4 agents who died in the line of duty. All of the martyrs honored can be found in a Wall of Honor.

“This week, as we observe National Police Week, we remember our fallen colleagues in law enforcement,” said John Morales, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s El Paso Field Office. “I would personally like to thank our law enforcement partners in the West Texas Region for their work, dedication, and sacrifice. We stand together every day as we work together to fight violent crime, keep illegal drugs off our streets, to keep children safe from predators, and thwart terrorists.”