LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The event, “Let's Take Care of Our Caregivers” will take place on Monday, May 13, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. at Kelly's Learning Academy LLC located at 250 Iroquois, Las Cruces, NM 88007. Kelly's Learning Academy is collaborating with the National Women's Law Center (NWLC) to hold a press conference and an open house on their 3rd annual Day Without Child Care event.

