El Paso County hosts unaccompanied veterans glass case unveiling ceremony

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Veterans Service Office hosted an unveiling ceremony for

a glass case dedicated to the Unaccompanied Veteran Burials Program. The ceremony was hosted May 14th at 11:00 a.m. at Enrique Moreno County Courthouse County Commissioners Courtroom in 500 E. San Antonio, El Paso.

The Unaccompanied Veterans Program was established for eligible veterans with no known next-of-kin or those with next-of-kin who are unable to attend.The county says it is to ensure standard interment procedures with military honors at Texas State Veterans Cemeteries.



