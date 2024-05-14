Skip to Content
News

El Paso County hosts unaccompanied veterans glass case unveiling ceremony

By
Published 6:18 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Veterans Service Office hosted an unveiling ceremony for
a glass case dedicated to the Unaccompanied Veteran Burials Program. The ceremony was hosted May 14th at 11:00 a.m. at Enrique Moreno County Courthouse County Commissioners Courtroom in 500 E. San Antonio, El Paso.

The Unaccompanied Veterans Program was established for eligible veterans with no known next-of-kin or those with next-of-kin who are unable to attend.The county says it is to ensure standard interment procedures with military honors at Texas State Veterans Cemeteries.


Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Gabby Hernandez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content