Last day to request ballot by mail coming this week

Published 11:40 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The last day to request a mail-in ballot is this Friday, May 17th, for this month's Primary Runoff election.

Ballots for this election include runoffs from the Democratic party, such as races for State Representative District 77, District Attorney, County Sheriff, and Precinct 1 Constable. The runoff also includes a race from the Republican Party for U.S. Representative District 23.

To be eligible to request a mail-in ballot, you must meet one of the following criteria:

  • Must be 65 years or older
  • Have a disability that renders you from going to a voting center
  • Are expected to give birth 3 weeks before election day, or after
  • Out of the county on election day (must provide outside county address)
  • Confined in a jail or involuntary civil commitment

To vote by mail, a person must submit an application. For more information, you can visit the county elections department here.

