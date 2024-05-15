UTEP to receive a $4.5 million dollar grant from the Paso del Norte health foundation after partnership

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --UTEP announced a partnership with the Paso del Norte health foundation. UTEP will receive a $4.5 million dollar grant from the Paso del Norte health foundation over 4 years. They aim to work together to positively affect student outcome. Heather Wilson UTEP's president said "this is a wonderful matching grant from the Paso Del Norte Health Foundation that will allow us to increase by 25% so another 100 nurses will be able to graduate from UTEP as well as expanding our physical therapy and occupational therapy." Wilson also said they will now try to find another matching grant to make it a $9 million dollar grant and be able to also expand nursing faculty.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.