Water safety event hosted by Drowning Prevention Coalition of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Drowning Prevention Coalition of El Paso is hosting their Annual News Conference at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 16, 2024. It's taking place at the Westside Natatorium on 650 Wallenberg Drive. “Children Drown In Silence” is a message conveyed by the members of the Drowning Prevention Coalition of El Paso, Texas. They say those words are not just a slogan, they are reality. The Drowning Prevention Coalition of El Paso was formed in 2010 through the efforts of Laura and Eddie Castle, parents of their young son Christian Castle, who drowned in 2007. They state their goal with the coalition is to reduce the number of drownings by building a culture in the El Paso area of water safety, awareness and education. Lunch will be provided by Chick–Fil -A.

