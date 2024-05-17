Mail processing changes in El Paso paused

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has agreed to pause implementation of mail processing changes impacting El Paso.

Texas Senator John Cornyn had previously sent a letter to DeJoy, urging him to pause the delivery network changes and citing mail issues that have persisted since the start of 2024.

In a statement, Cornyn said in part:

Timely and reliable mail delivery is essential for Texans, who depend on the Postal Service for everything from medication deliveries to notes from loved ones from afar,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I appreciate General DeJoy’s good faith effort to heed our concerns and believe this is a positive first step towards much-needed transparency, analysis, and accountability to ensure all Texans can count on this critical service

DeJoy also said he would commit to pausing implementation of these changes until at least January 1, 2025, and work on implementing any changes at a more gradual rate.