El Paso, TX (KVIA)—The El Paso Center for Diabetes will host a groundbreaking for a new 6,024-square-foot facility. The new location promises to be state-of-the-art, expanding essential resources and services that will enhance the health and lives of people living with diabetes. It will be 10:30 AM Wednesday, May 22, at 8700 Montana. The event is not open to the public.

