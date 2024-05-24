NAMI El Paso to host “Ending the Silence” benefit concert

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) El Paso Chapter, El Paso International Music Foundation, and Star City Studio Productions will host the "Ending the Silence" benefit concert, featuring local artist Julian Kalel, in celebration of Mental Health Awareness Month. The event will highlight mental health issues affecting teens and adults in our community and increase awareness of the local resources available through NAMI El Paso. The event will occur Friday, May 24, at Star City Studio at 6 PM, 120 W Castellano, El Paso, Texas.

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and co-anchors ABC-7 at noon.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.