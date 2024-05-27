Blue 2 Fire at 0% containment, hits 6,800 acres on Memorial Day

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- After 11 days of continual flames, the Blue 2 Fire has reached over 6,800 acres, according to the official Blue 2 Fire page of the Village of Ruidoso.

As of 7:30 a.m. on Memorial Day, containment remains at 0%t. Officials say 532 people are working on the fire today.

Air resources are very active on the fire -- videos of an air tankers dropping fire retardant on the northwest portion of the fire surfaced yesterday. Officials plan to use more air resources today.

Officials are advising tourists and residents to stay clear of the area of the fire.

