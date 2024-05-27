Skip to Content
EPISD hosting Dual Language Parent meetings

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Independent school district is inviting parents to attend a series of meetings to learn about the district’s Dual Language Program. The meetings will be Tuesday, May 28th from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Duran Elementary School and Wednesday, May 29th from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Western Hills Elementary School. EPISD says the meetings are to explain the program enhancements to support all students, details on planned program refinements, and the district's commitment to building upon its foundational dual language success. 

