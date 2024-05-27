Over 400 veterans buried at Concordia Cemetery honored today with a ceremony

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The community gathered today at concordia cemetery to honor those service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice and gave their lives for the defense of this country. A ceremony was held at 10 a.m. at 3700 Yandell Dr, El Paso, TX 79903 to honor over 400 veterans that are buried at the cemetery dating back all the way to the civil war. Officials say some were part of the Spanish-American war, World War One, and World War Two.

"Today's the day that we should put aside and give an opportunity to just take a few seconds, a few minutes and think about those who've given the ultimate sacrifice for our nation. Many times we celebrate and we forget that we're allowed to do these freedoms and allowed to have these cookouts. And this day off because of the sacrifices made by millions" said Military Order of the Purple Heart Lone Star Chapter 393 Commander, Roberto Garza.