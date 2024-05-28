Skip to Content
News

114 Election Day Vote Centers open for the May 2024 Primary Runoff Election

gabby.hernandez
By
New
Published 12:47 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- There’s a total of 114 Election Day Vote Centers that will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., you can locate the sites by entering your zip code on the Countywide Vote Centers page: https://epcountyvotes.com/quick_links/where_do_i_vote. The ballot for the Democratic Party includes the races for State Representative District 77, District Attorney, County Sheriff and Precinct 1 Constable. And the ballot for the Republican Party includes the race for U.S. Representative District 23.

Voters are encouraged to be prepared before heading to the polls. Here you can find voter registration, status and eligibility: https://epcountyvotes.com/quick_links/am_i_registered. For the latest election information head to: https://epcountyvotes.com/quick_links/current_election. And for a list of acceptable photo identifications or supporting documents, visit https://epcountyvotes.com/voter_information/identification_required_for_voting.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Gabby Hernandez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content