114 Election Day Vote Centers open for the May 2024 Primary Runoff Election

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- There’s a total of 114 Election Day Vote Centers that will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., you can locate the sites by entering your zip code on the Countywide Vote Centers page: https://epcountyvotes.com/quick_links/where_do_i_vote. The ballot for the Democratic Party includes the races for State Representative District 77, District Attorney, County Sheriff and Precinct 1 Constable. And the ballot for the Republican Party includes the race for U.S. Representative District 23.

Voters are encouraged to be prepared before heading to the polls. Here you can find voter registration, status and eligibility: https://epcountyvotes.com/quick_links/am_i_registered. For the latest election information head to: https://epcountyvotes.com/quick_links/current_election. And for a list of acceptable photo identifications or supporting documents, visit https://epcountyvotes.com/voter_information/identification_required_for_voting.