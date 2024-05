EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- William Beaumont Army Medical Center (WBAMC) hosted groundbreaking ceremony for their new Fire Station. It happened May 28th from 10:30-11:30 a.m South of New WBAMC at Iron Medics Gate off 375.

