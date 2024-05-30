Bats at Carlsbad Cavern found infected with deadly fungus

CARLSBAD, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Swabs collected from cave myotis bats at Carlsbad Cavern in May tested positive for Pseudogymnoascus destructans, the fungus that causes white-nose syndrome.

The park says it is increasing efforts to mitigate the spread of white-nose syndrome to other areas. These steps will include the decontamination of caving and research equipment before and after entry and visitor footwear.

The fungus, which primarily targets bats, thrives in cold, damp places where bats hibernate for the winter. It attacks and grows while they’re hibernating. This damages the bats skin and makes them become active, burning fat they need to survive the winter.

Current evidence suggests the white-noise syndrome is not transmissible to humans.