Skip to Content
News

Dental Davis celebrates grand opening in Far East El Paso

KVIA
By
New
Published 9:47 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Davis Dental celebrated the grand opening of its very first location in El Paso today.

The clinic is founded by Dr. Yvette Davis, who says she is from El Paso and has been practicing dentistry for 17 years.

Community members who attended today's event were treated with refreshments, an office tour, a chance to meet with Dr. Davis, and special promotions.

Davis Dental is welcoming patients of all ages.

You can visit Davis Dental at 2270 Joe Battle Blvd. in Far East El Paso.

Article Topic Follows: News
abc-7
el paso

Jump to comments ↓

Valeria Medina

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content