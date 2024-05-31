Dental Davis celebrates grand opening in Far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Davis Dental celebrated the grand opening of its very first location in El Paso today.

The clinic is founded by Dr. Yvette Davis, who says she is from El Paso and has been practicing dentistry for 17 years.

Community members who attended today's event were treated with refreshments, an office tour, a chance to meet with Dr. Davis, and special promotions.

Davis Dental is welcoming patients of all ages.

You can visit Davis Dental at 2270 Joe Battle Blvd. in Far East El Paso.