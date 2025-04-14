Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Above average; dry and calm

today at 7:06 AM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Conditions to kick start your work week will be warm once again. We will also see dry and calm conditions remain for now.

Monday morning temperatures are starting off a bit warmer than usual. Temperatures will continue to climb above average although temperatures aren't looking to break any heat records. El Paso, is expected to reach 89, Las Cruces 85.

Monday will be mostly comfortable for outdoor plans ,aside from the warmth, carry your water and stay hydrated!

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

