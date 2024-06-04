Skip to Content
El Paso International Airport celebrates first daily nonstop flight to Chicago

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso International Airport celebrated its first daily nonstop flight Chicago on June 4. The airport plans to offer daily nonstop flights to O'Hare International Airport.

"It's very needed," said Cassandra Davisson, Marketing and Air Service Development Manager at El Paso International Airport. "Our passenger traffic has been up 7% over last year. Our load factors, which is a measure of how full our planes are, are pretty high. So that just shows that we have room for capacity to grow."

