Families from Chamizal neighborhood are upset about safety concerns

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Familias Unidas del Chamizal held a press conference today at city hall to voice their concerns about the dangers they face in their community.

Hilda Villegas, spokesperson for Familias Unidas del Chamizal says their neighborhood is surrounded by numerous sources of pollution. She says on the east side they have pollution the the diesel trucks that pass on the Bridge of the Americas and on the west side they have recycling facility that caught on fire last week.

The fire required 200 firefighters to get the blaze under control. Villegas says she believe the fire could have been avoid. She says she doesn't believe the city is doing enough to keep the people in her community safe.

