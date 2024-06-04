Skip to Content
News

President Biden’s executive order on immigration and its impacts on the border

Reuters
By
Updated
today at 11:28 AM
Published 11:33 AM

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- President Joe Biden announced new actions to secure the border today.

These new actions will bar or prohibit migrants who cross into the U.S. illegally from receiving political asylum and are set to be in effect when high levels of encounters at the Southern border exceed the country's ability to deliver "timely consequences."

ABC-7 reached out to Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center, La Casa del Migrante in Juárez and Estrella Del Paso to learn more impacts this executive order could bring to the El Paso Sector.

More updates in later newscasts.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Heriberto Perez

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content